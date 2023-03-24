Food product distributor Ben E. Keith’s operations on hold, causing headache for restaurants

A major distributor of food products in the San Antonio area shuts down its systems and operations after they say they detected unusual activity on their networks.

Ben E. Keith representatives say they are working to ensure they resume operating at full capacity as soon as possible.

“We proactively disabled business systems to minimize risk for our business and our customers. We understand that our customers, employees, and business partners have been impacted by the outage and continue to work around the clock to fully restore our systems and operations. We have made considerable progress restoring our systems and operations and are making deliveries to most of our customers,” a statement from the company reads.

Some local businesses have already been impacted.

“It really breaks my heart. Not only because I need the support, we need the support financially, but also because I just don’t like to see people leave without the meal they were coming to get,” said Amado De La Torre, owner of Chicago Hot Dogs.

De La Torre said the North Side business was forced to close its doors due to not having the food item they’re most known for — hot dogs — available.

The restaurant’s food distributor Ben E. Keith has been unable to make food deliveries.

“We lost about 5 to 600 bucks for the sales, but, you know, for small guys like us, it means a lot. We need that revenue to keep paying the bills. We opened this place with not a lot of money so, it’s been hard to catch up,” said De La Torre.

Chicago Hot Dogs is one of many restaurants that have been affected by the logistical challenge.

“Our employees, customers and their customers are our top priority, and we are committed to getting back to business as usual as soon as possible” the statement from Ben E. Keith reads.