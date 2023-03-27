Man hospitalized after being stabbed during altercation on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation on the city’s South Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of West Mally Boulevard, not far from Commercial Avenue and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, two men had gotten into a fight at the address when one of them stabbed the other and fled. That person has not been found.

The victim taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the fight was about.