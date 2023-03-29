BCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in east Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last spotted in east Bexar County.

Leiya Nichole Castillo was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Novella Avenue.

Leiya is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, gray/light blue shoes, and a black jacket, and she likes to wear her hoodie over her head.

BCSO said Leiya has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

Anyone found to be harboring Leiya may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.

Anyone with information on Leiya is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.