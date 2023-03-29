Man hospitalized after being shot by coworker during argument on Northwest Side, SAPD says

An argument between two maintenance workers at a Northwest Side apartment complex turned into a shooting, sending one of them to the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of FM 1560 North, near Helotes.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man bleeding from his lower body outside of the property’s gate, SAPD said.

As the victim was getting treated by EMS, a 27-year-old man confessed to police that he had shot the 33-year-old man after they got into an argument.

Both of the men are maintenance workers for the same apartment complex and were riding in a golf cart, driving up the sidewalk, when they got into a fight that led to the shooting, according to police.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Charges are still pending for the shooter, SAPD said. The investigation continues.

More on KSAT: