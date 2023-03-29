65º

Local News

San Antonio police searching for missing 29-year-old man last seen on Southwest Side

Steve Thomas last spotted in the 8000 block of Horizon Dale on March 23

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Person, Southwest Side, San Antonio
Steve Thomas, 29, missing since March 23 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 29-year-old missing man with a diagnosed medical condition who was last seen on the Southwest Side.

Steve Thomas was last spotted in the 8000 block of Horizon Dale on March 23.

Thomas is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is right-handed with curly ear-top length hair and multiple chipped teeth.

Police said Thomas was last seen wearing white shorts, black shoes and shades.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter