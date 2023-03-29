San Antonio police searching for missing 29-year-old man last seen on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 29-year-old missing man with a diagnosed medical condition who was last seen on the Southwest Side.

Steve Thomas was last spotted in the 8000 block of Horizon Dale on March 23.

Thomas is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is right-handed with curly ear-top length hair and multiple chipped teeth.

Police said Thomas was last seen wearing white shorts, black shoes and shades.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.