Man’s classic Chevy car saved from garage fire on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s 1950s-era Chevrolet was mainly undamaged in a garage fire that erupted on the South Side on Friday.

San Antonio firefighters said the fire was reported before 8 a.m. in a detached garage behind a home in the 1100 block of W. Gerald Ave., not far from Interstate 35 and West Southcross Boulevard.

Firefighters say it looked like the fire started in a mini fridge and spread to a corner of the garage.

The man’s classic vehicle, which he displays in car shows, appeared to be undamaged except for some soot on it, SAFD said.

The damage to the garage is minor and the fire did not spread to the home. No one was injured.

