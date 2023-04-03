Commercial building damaged by overnight fire; flames seen coming from roof, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire caused more than $50,000 worth of damage to a commercial building on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a building in the 140 block of Babcock Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Vance Jackson Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof and in the front left corner of the attic. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said it is not exactly clear where the fire started. They also aren’t sure of the exact cause.

A fire investigation team will try and determine what sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.