Local mom shares how United Way of San Antonio, Bexar County scholarship impacted her family’s life

SAN ANTONIO – The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County supports parents pursuing higher education and job training. The organization’s childcare scholarship has impacted the lives of many families in our community, including one San Antonio mother.

Zoe Alaniz says her life changed after learning about the childcare scholarship.

“I had just recently become a single mom of two... [and] this scholarship made me grow not only like as a mom, in my education, but like as a woman too,” Alaniz said.

In 2020, she applied for the scholarship as she worked as a part-time server and attended San Antonio College for an associate’s degree.

Kasi McCormick with United Way says the scholarship covers an average of $14,000 in childcare expenses for scholars annually.

“We’re currently serving over 40 scholars that most of them have multiple children,” McCormick said.

Alaniz was awarded the scholarship, got her associate’s degree, and began working as a dental assistant. Alaniz is continuing her education and studying digital communications at UTSA and is a content creator for a web developer.

Recently, she went with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County to Austin to advocate for greater accessibility to affordable and quality childcare.

“I will advocate for this cause for the rest of my life,” Alaniz said.

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must meet the following criteria:

Pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree for the first time or attending a workforce development training program (training program must take place over a minimum of 4 months)

Enrolled with an academic institution or workforce development program (Minimum of 12 hours per semester if not also working, Minimum of 6 hours per semester if working a minimum of 19 hours per week.)

Committed to maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5.

Have demonstrated financial need (applicant will be required to submit household income and expenses during the application process.)

Completed FAFSA application.

Not enrolled in any other subsidized childcare program.

A citizen or legal resident of the United States and a resident of Bexar County.