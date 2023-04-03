SAPD searching for driver who crashed car into fence of East Side home

San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into a fence in front of a home on Monday, April 3, 2023, in the 1400 block of E. Crockett St.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into a fence in front of an East Side home.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of E. Crockett St., near North Palmetto Avenue.

According to SAPD, a neighbor heard a noise and looked outside to see a car had crashed into a fence in front of a home. The damage was contained to the fence.

The driver was not in the vehicle and officers searched the area, but were not able to locate anyone.

A neighbor said they saw a small person, possibly a child, running from that direction, but police did not say if that person was connected with the crash.

