Consumer Reports: What to buy in April

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re grilling, mowing, cleaning, or just looking forward to spending more time outdoors, April is the perfect month to clean up on discounted products to help you do just that.

“Retailers focus on seasonal items in April, with deals around outdoor equipment for lawn care and spring cleaning,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping expert Samantha Gordon. “It’s also a great time to find sales on the items that will help you enjoy the outdoors.”

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for this month.

First, you can get a handle on spring cleaning with a new vacuum cleaner. The Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is as low as $522 at Amazon. The cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life, and any maintenance issues.

Next, you can tidy the outside with a new lawn mower. The Ryobi mower is as low as $349 at Home Depot. The battery-powered mower earned top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.

Now that you have all of those chores done, head out to enjoy the nice weather. But before you hop on the bike, buckle up. The Giro Bike helmet is one of CR’s top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. The helmet aces CR’s impact tests, and provides excellent ventilation.

And finally, you can kick back and dine al fresco with a brand new grill. The Permasteel Grill is as low as $379.99 at Home Depot. The compact, low-priced grill heats food evenly and has three burners, electronic ignition, and two side shelves.

And if you’re on the lookout for more deals this month, Consumer Reports says carpet cleaners, chainsaws, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and string trimmers should all be on sale at some point in April.

