Man arrested for shooting woman in the face and shoulder, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot a woman in her face and shoulder.

Leonel Salas, 33, is accused of shooting the woman on March 12 near an abandoned building in the 8500 block of Broadway, just outside Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the victim has known Salas for approximately eight months and that the two frequent the same homeless campsites.

On the date of the shooting, the victim told police she woke up to find Salas messing with her belongings.

The victim told police that she asked Salas to leave her things alone and that he left the abandoned building where the victim was sleeping.

She said Salas returned a short time later, opened the doors to the building and shot at her twice.

Police said one of the bullets grazed the victim’s face and the other hit her in the shoulder.

San Antonio police officers who arrived at the scene say they found a blood trail and two spent shell casings.

An anonymous citizen called the police the day after the shooting to report that Salas was sleeping in front of an area business. Police said he refused to provide a statement and that the victim couldn’t be contacted to conduct a photo identification.

Police were eventually able to get in touch with the victim who positively identified Salas as the shooter, the affidavit states.

He is being held at Bexar County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $75,000, records show.