One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of SW Military Drive.

Police said a person attempted to cross the main lanes of SW Military Drive when an eastbound Chevrolet Trax struck them.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene to aid the victim. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

SAPD said the driver cooperated with the investigation and is not facing criminal charges at this time.