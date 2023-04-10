Bexar County educators can earn credit towards recertification at Gemini Ink

SAN ANTONIO – Be guided by published authors and embrace a vibrant writing community while earning credit toward your Continuing Professional Education.

Gemini Ink has been approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and offers many classes teachers can choose from to use towards their recertification.

Any Bexar County educator teaching grades K-12 can register and attend virtual and in-person classes. One hour of workshop time earns participating educators one CPE credit.

There’s more in store for teachers at Gemini Ink. Through the generosity of local donors, such as Cavender Cares and HEB, scholarships are also available. To learn more and to register visit Gemini Ink’s scholarship page or YouTube channel.

Gemini Ink is a nonprofit organization with a mission to teach the craft of writing to people of all skill levels so they can bring their stories to life. Since 1993 they have increased access to the writing arts, grown literacy and built joy and engagement with reading and writing. Their vision is that all people experience the power of the writing arts and to teach 12,000 people how to bring their stories to life by 2024. Gemini Ink’s programs serve children, youth and adults across San Antonio.

