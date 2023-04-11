BCSO searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Mckynzie Marie Dodd. She was last seen on April 8, 2023, around 9 p.m. in the 9000 block of Macaway Road. Courtesy: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mckynzie Marie Dodd was last seen on April 8, 2023, around 9 p.m. in the 9000 block of Macaway Road.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, carrying a pink duffle bag with the word “PINK” on it.

Mckynzie is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes, blue hair and has a butterfly nose piercing.

Mckynzie is reported to have health conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Mckynzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

