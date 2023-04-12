VIDEO: Speeding driver nearly hits six pedestrians on two crosswalks in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man speeding down the road nearly took out six pedestrians at two nearby crosswalks, and San Marcos police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

The incident happened on April 8 near Hopkins Street and LBJ Drive and another block away, on Hopkins and Guadalupe Street.

Police posted a video of the incident, which shows the vehicle flying down Hopkins Street with headlights turned off, heading toward the square.

Two pedestrians are seen crossing, and the vehicle nearly hits them. The vehicle then continued speeding to the next crosswalk, and four people jumped out of the way just in time.

The driver is described as a man in his mid-20s, and he was last seen wearing red-taped slides, loose white pants, a white hoodie, and a brown/tan letterman-style jacket with a letter on the right elbow area, according to police.

The vehicle the driver was traveling in was reported stolen, according to PD.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to submit a tip here.