2 cats killed, family displaced after house fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two cats are dead, and a family is without a home after it went up in flames on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Melissa Sue.

Firefighters said the family who lived at the home had been gone since noon, but when they returned, they found it covered in smoke.

The family tried to go inside to find the source of the smoke but were unable to due to the amount on the inside. They also tried to rescue their two cats but were unsuccessful, fire officials said.

They then notified SAFD, and when crews arrived, they found flames coming from the home.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Damage inside the home from the fire is estimated at $50,000.

