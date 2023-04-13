Recall Roundup: Some Impossible Chicken Nuggets may contain wood bits

Check the freezer if you buy plant-based chicken nuggets.

Impossible Foods announced a recall of certain Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made from Plants and Impossible Wild Nuggies because they may contain small pieces of wood.

The company said there was a small number of reports of wood in the nuggets produced by a co-manufacturer. No issues were found with the Wild Nuggies, but the company recalled them, too.

The Chicken Nuggets come in two package sizes -- 13.5 ounces and 2 pounds, and the Wild Nuggies come in 13.5-ounce packages.

They were produced between Oct. 20 and Nov. 23, 2022. The “Best By” dates are between January 13 and February 16, 2024.

More than 500 lot codes are involved in this recall. You can find those on the company’s website here.

Impossible Foods is offering purchasers a coupon. Consumers are urged to throw out the recalled packages.

Thousands of popular hoverboards are also recalled after the deaths of two sisters.

Jetson Electric Bikes recalled 53,000 of its 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters. The lithium-ion battery pack is a fire hazard, according to the announcement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died in a fire on April 1, 2022, in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. The fire marshall determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire, the CPSC said.

The agency said there have been several other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting.

The boards were sold at Target stores and online at www.ridejetson.com.

Owners are urged to contact Jetson for instructions on how to get a refund.

For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

Nearly 85,000 audiovisual or A/V carts, commonly found in classrooms, daycares and churches, are recalled after the deaths of three children.

Luxor Workspaces recalled three models.

Three children died and another was seriously hurt when carts carrying “box” TVs tipped over on them.

The recall includes three base models: WT42 “Tuffy” plastic cart; W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart; and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart. For a detailed list, click here.

IKEA recalled 25,000 toys due to a choking danger.

The recall is for the Blavingad fishing game. Small rivets can detach and a child could choke on them.

They were sold since October. Consumers can return them for a refund.