CPS Energy project to require lane closures Sunday on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy plans to install a new overhead transmission line Sunday on the Southeast Side that will require some intermittent lane closures.

According to a news release, the affected traffic areas will be on South W.W. White Road just before the SE Military Drive intersection and the southbound lane of Meadowland Place in the Highland Hills area.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas, if possible.

The project will also take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, and Sunday, April 23.

For more information about the project, click here.

Also on KSAT.com: