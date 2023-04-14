82º

CPS Energy project to require lane closures Sunday on SE Side

Crews will install new overhead transmission line from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Highland Hills area

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy plans to install a new overhead transmission line Sunday on the Southeast Side that will require some intermittent lane closures.

According to a news release, the affected traffic areas will be on South W.W. White Road just before the SE Military Drive intersection and the southbound lane of Meadowland Place in the Highland Hills area.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas, if possible.

The project will also take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, and Sunday, April 23.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

