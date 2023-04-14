Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into utility pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a utility pole early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rittiman Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the man was driving his car and rolled his white sedan into a utility pole. There were no reported injuries. CPS Energy was called out to service the pole.

SAPD said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.