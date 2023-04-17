Center for Health Care Services to host free health and wellness fair

SAN ANTONIO – Community members are invited to connect and learn more about mental health and overall wellness at the 21st annual Bexar County Behavioral Health and Wellness Conference.

The conference will be held on May 18 and 19 and offer more than 15 workshops and additional resources related to mental health and wellness. This year’s featured keynote address will be given by award-winning poet, children’s author and Professor of Transformative Children’s Literature at UT San Antonio, Carmen Tafolla.

Presented by The Center for Health Care Services, the free two-day event will be held at the Norris Conference Center (618 N W Loop 410) and is open to families, consumers, caregivers and professionals.

Conference organizers say they want to share ways to maintain mental wellness during these challenging times. The purpose of the conference is to inspire people and connect them with local resources whether they are seeking to take control of their recovery or make positive changes.

To learn more and how to register visit the Health and Wellness page.

For fifty years, CHCS has been the mental health authority and public safety net for Bexar County providing treatment programs for women, children and men who are experiencing a mental illness, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. With Five Centers of Excellence that cover the spectrum of behavioral health and substance use services, CHCS is positioned to provide you and your loved ones with the most comprehensive wraparound programs available.

Over the last twenty years, CHCS has provided nearly 10,000,000 services to an estimated 800,000 Bexar County children, women and men. This trend is only growing. This year alone, CHCS is poised to serve 40,000 residents and provide an estimated 1,000,000 behavioral health services to our community residents.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.