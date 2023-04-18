FAA grounds Southwest Airlines flights for 30 minutes Tuesday morning amid equipment issues

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. The CEO of Southwest Airlines pushed back Tuesday, March 14, against the view that his airline’s December breakdown was caused by a failure to invest enough money in crew-scheduling technology, instead blaming extremely cold weather that forced it to stop flying at some airports. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Aviation Administration paused all Southwest Airlines flights for a short time Tuesday morning at the airline’s request.

The FAA Tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that Southwest requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures. About 30 minutes later, the FAA said the “pause has been fully canceled.”

According to the FAA and Southwest Airlines, the Dallas-based company was experiencing a technical issue with one of its internal systems.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” Southwest said in a prepared statement to the Associated Press. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”

The issue looks to be resolved.

Southwest flights out of the San Antonio International Airport are still scheduled as “on time.”

According to AP, Southwest accounted for more than half of delays nationwide by the late morning, but few were canceled.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the Christmas holiday due to bad weather and its crew-scheduling system becoming overwhelmed. Those cancellations cost the airline more than $1 billion and are being investigated by the Transportation Department.

