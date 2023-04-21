Electrical issue cause of attic fire at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical issue caused an attic fire that damaged a home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of West Houston Street, not far from West Commerce Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the fire in the attic. They had a hard time putting out the flames because the home has two roofs that were built on top of each other, fire officials said. They did eventually knock down the fire.

The SAFD said the four residents inside the home managed to get out safe. There were no reported injuries.

The San Antonio Fire Department, and the San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.