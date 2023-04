SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two people were shot outside a gas station on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAPD says three men were outside the gas station on the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, near Charles Windham Road, around 11 p.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at them.

One of the men shot back and left the area shortly after.

Two of the three men were shot. One was in the leg, and a bullet grazed the other.

Both men are expected to be OK.

