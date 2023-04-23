57º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD searching for driver who hit woman backing away from pack of dogs on West Side

Victim taken to University Hospital for surgery, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Side, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a 38-year-old woman backing away from a pack of dogs on the West Side and didn’t stop to help.

Police said the victim was walking across Bandera Road from the northeast side of the street to southwest in the 2200 block around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

As the woman exited the roadway, she saw a pack of dogs begin to bark and lunge at her as she was northwest-bound on the sidewalk, according to SAPD.

The woman backed away from the pack of dogs into the roadway as traffic passed on Bandera Road. A person hit her in an unknown white vehicle before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where she was in surgery with unknown injuries at last check, SAPD said.

Police said the driver would be charged with failure to stop and render aid if found. No other suspect information was immediately available.

Call the SAPD non-emergency number at 210-207-7273 with any tips.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter