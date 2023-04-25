Teen accused of hitting man with his car following fistfight arrested for aggravated assault, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who allegedly hit a man with his car after a fistfight was arrested earlier this week.

Noe Ramos, 19, was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge following an incident that occurred Sunday.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the victim pulled up to a gas station on Sunday and recognized Ramos’ car. The victim told police he and Ramos had issues in the past so he decided to leave the gas station.

The victim then told police he saw Ramos following him in his vehicle so he sped up to try and get away from Ramos but the chase continued.

Police said the victim then pulled over at the intersection of Duke Avenue and Wake Forrest Drive and confronted Ramos.

The two “engaged in mutual combat” for 1-2 minutes and then stopped fighting, according to the affidavit.

Police said a witness then observed Ramos get into his vehicle and strike the victim using the front end of his car as the victim was picking up his belongings that fell during the fistfight.

The victim fell and suffered cuts and bruises after being hit by the car, the affidavit states.

Ramos is being held on a $50,000 bond at Bexar County Jail.