507,000 lethal doses of fentanyl seized in Austin

Texas Department of Public Safety special agents seized over 507,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in Austin. Courtesy: Texas Department Of Public Safety

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety special agents seized over 507,000 lethal doses of fentanyl Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said.

Other narcotics, guns, ammunition, and several stolen vehicles were also confiscated.

Two people were arrested and face federal charges.

According to a news release, the special agents assigned to the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force observed a drug deal and made the arrests. The special agents executed a search warrant and seized the fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

They also found six handguns, 10 rifles, two shotguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, thermal infrared binoculars, three ballistic vests, and one suppressor. Some of the weapons were identified as stolen, as well as two motorcycles and three stolen box trailers.

The defendants said the drugs came from Mexico and the weapons were headed to that country later this week. The investigation remains ongoing.

Also on KSAT.com: