Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter, gets 5-year sentence in plea deal

Robert Collett Jr., 38, has been formally charged for intoxication manslaughter, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with intoxication manslaughter agreed to a plea deal for a five-year sentence.

Police said on Nov. 20, 2020, Collett was driving a pickup truck on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 near Thousand Oaks when he crashed into the back of a white 1995 Honda Civic.

The driver, Sylvia Santoy, 61, did not survive. She died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators said Collett was speeding when his truck slammed into the car, crushing it.

Officers at the scene said Collett Jr. appeared to be intoxicated.

On Monday, Collett waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty in a plea deal in exchange for a five-year sentence. If he had gone to trial and was found guilty, he could have faced up to 20 years in prison.

Related:

Driver formally charged after crashing truck into back of vehicle on Hwy 281, killing woman