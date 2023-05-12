83º

Firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire on Northwest Side, SAFD says

Man transported to Brooke Army Medical Center

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

8300 block of Braespoint Drive (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters rescued a man and a dog during a house fire on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews were called out to the 8300 block of Braespoint Drive around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, a woman told them her boyfriend and dog were still inside the burning home.

Firefighters rescued both and immediately treated the man for smoke inhalation, SAFD said.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Crews were able to knock out the fire quickly and clear the smoke, SAFD said.

The home’s kitchen was destroyed, along with appliances. SAFD estimated about $20,000 in damage.

No other injuries were reported.

