Man arrested for interfering with Bexar County emergency radio services, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested after he used devices in his home to interfere with Bexar County emergency radio services, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jefferson Hill Hartman was arrested Thursday at his home in the 8000 block of Limerick Falls in far West Bexar County.

Hartman is charged with interfering with government radio frequency, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, May 3, an AT&T engineer reported to the Federal Communications Commission an interference in the radio frequency used by Bexar County law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical, BCSO said.

During an investigation of the interference, authorities found the frequency coming from Hartman’s home.

Deputies tried to make contact with Hartman but he never answered the door, deputies said.

On Thursday, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Hartman’s home. After they were able to make entry, Hartman tried to run from deputies out the back door, according to BCSO.

Moments later, Hartman was taken into custody without incident.

As of Friday, Hartman paid his bond of $15,000 and was released from the Bexar County Jail.