Carjacking suspects try to escape by driving onto park trail, running into woods

The suspects jumped a curb and drove onto this park trail, then ran off into the woods, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A group of carjacking suspects seemed to have tried everything to get away from San Antonio police.

Officers say they led them on a car chase early Monday morning, then drove onto a park trail and ran into the woods.

Still, police chased them down and caught them.

They say they had to scale some rough terrain near Highway 90 and Military Drive in order to catch up with the group, a man and three juveniles.

Police say the four suspects had surprised a woman as she drove up to her home after 2 a.m. in a neighborhood near Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

The group, they say, stole her car at gunpoint then drove away.

Officers later spotted the stolen car on Interstate 35 near Somerset Road and tried to stop it.

The car with the suspects took off, heading along Loop 410, then to a dead-end road behind the 9/11 memorial along Highway 90.

The driver jumped a curb and wrecked out on a park trail where the car caught fire.

The stolen car was destroyed after it caught fire. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers say the four people then jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

It took more than two hours for police to finally get all of them into custody.

While no one was injured, the stolen car was destroyed by the fire.