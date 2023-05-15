Motorcyclist who fatally crashed during pursuit with BCSO identified by authorities

Motorcyclist dies after leading pursuit with deputy on West Side, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – A motorcyclist who fatally crashed during a pursuit with BCSO deputies has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andrew Sebastian Contreras, 27, was pronounced dead at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday after a crash at the Loop 410 and State Highway 151 intersection, authorities said. He died a day before his birthday.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a deputy patrolling Loop 410 attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist. The motorcyclist began to pull over but instead sped off, leading a pursuit.

The deputy lost the motorcyclist during the pursuit but later drove upon the crash. Salazar said Contreras drove into a black sedan at the intersection.

Three people inside the black sedan were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Contreras was found to be in possession of a handgun, BCSO said.