Motorcyclist who fatally crashed during pursuit with BCSO identified by authorities

Andrew Sebastian Contreras, 27, was pronounced dead on Saturday night at Loop 410, Highway 151

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Motorcyclist dies after leading pursuit with deputy on West Side, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – A motorcyclist who fatally crashed during a pursuit with BCSO deputies has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andrew Sebastian Contreras, 27, was pronounced dead at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday after a crash at the Loop 410 and State Highway 151 intersection, authorities said. He died a day before his birthday.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a deputy patrolling Loop 410 attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist. The motorcyclist began to pull over but instead sped off, leading a pursuit.

The deputy lost the motorcyclist during the pursuit but later drove upon the crash. Salazar said Contreras drove into a black sedan at the intersection.

Three people inside the black sedan were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Contreras was found to be in possession of a handgun, BCSO said.

