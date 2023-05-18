Man cited for driving without a license after crashing SUV into staircase of apartment building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man drove a sport utility vehicle into the staircase of an apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, a man was cited for driving without a license after he drove the SUV into the staircase in front of the apartment building.

Police said the staircase was destroyed and that the residents of two units of the apartment complex had to evacuate the building.

Property management is now helping in the relocation of the residents, but one of the couples decided to stay in their apartment for the time being, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.