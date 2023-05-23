89º

San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission on Wednesday for Bexar County residents

Locals days offer steep discounts on zoo admission

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Timothy the hippo at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Wednesday, May 24.

Locals can hit up the zoo for just $8 — a steep discount from regular admission prices, which are $35.99 for adults and $31.99 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 3 and younger are always free.

If there are multiple people in the party who are trying to get discounted tickets, each person will need to provide proof of Bexar County residency.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased online.

Upcoming locals day events are:

  • June 21
  • July 29
  • August 12
  • September 4
  • October 20
  • November 24
  • December 4

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email announcement.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

