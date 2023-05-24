Online-sale meetup ends in gunfire after suspect attempts to steal item, BCSO says

An online sale meetup took a turn after a suspect attempted to steal the agreed-upon item and fled the scene firing multiple rounds, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Agua Calientes.

BCSO says a suspect agreed to meet the victim to purchase an item listed on a social media app.

Upon arrival, the suspect exited a grey vehicle and went into the home to inspect the item. As the victim awaited payment, another man exited the car and attempted to take the item from the victim, according to BCSO.

Deputies say the victim yelled for help, and the men fled. A third man was also seen firing a handgun while they drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (210) 335-6000.