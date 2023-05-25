Family of 5 displaced, cat killed in garage fire, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Ryan Drive on May 24, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A family suffered the loss of their cat and is temporarily displaced after a garage fire on the city’s Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, in the 200 block of Ryan Drive near Dollarhide and Kellis Avenue.

SAFD said a man was working on his classic Camaro in his garage when a fire sparked while using a grinding tool. As the man stockpiled his garage with items he sold, the fire quickly spread, eventually landing on the Camaro’s cover.

Firefighters said the man attempted to extinguish the flames with a garden hose but was not able to control it.

The man did suffer slight burns to his hands but refused treatment, said SAFD.

No other injuries were reported. However, a dead cat was later found in the back of the home.

Officials said a majority of the damage was contained to the garage, with little to the home and lots of smoke damage across.

Investigators are still working to determine the total damage.

The family of five is displaced for the evening. SAFD has connected them with Red Cross to find a place to stay tonight.