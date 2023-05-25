77º

LIVE

Local News

Family of 5 displaced, cat killed in garage fire, SAFD says

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Ryan Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAFD, Fire, Southeast Side
SAFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Ryan Drive on May 24, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A family suffered the loss of their cat and is temporarily displaced after a garage fire on the city’s Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, in the 200 block of Ryan Drive near Dollarhide and Kellis Avenue.

SAFD said a man was working on his classic Camaro in his garage when a fire sparked while using a grinding tool. As the man stockpiled his garage with items he sold, the fire quickly spread, eventually landing on the Camaro’s cover.

Firefighters said the man attempted to extinguish the flames with a garden hose but was not able to control it.

The man did suffer slight burns to his hands but refused treatment, said SAFD.

No other injuries were reported. However, a dead cat was later found in the back of the home.

Officials said a majority of the damage was contained to the garage, with little to the home and lots of smoke damage across.

Investigators are still working to determine the total damage.

The family of five is displaced for the evening. SAFD has connected them with Red Cross to find a place to stay tonight.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email