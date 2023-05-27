San Antonio seventh grader wins national competition honoring veterans

SAN ANTONIO – Gratitude and creativity helped STEM Academy seventh grader Daniel Grinman create the winning entry for Future Engineers: We Love Veterans Pin Design Challenge, which was selected from more than 500 submissions nationally.

“The Motto on my pin is ‘forever in your debt.’ I feel it’s truly appointed to all of those veterans and people who are currently serving, so I would like to give a big, warm, appreciative thank you,” Daniel said.

His teacher, Cheryl Hernandez, told KSAT her student is a standout and regularly competes in design competitions.

Hernandez said she had no doubt Daniel would win when she saw his entry.

“The red and white stripes represent the first 13 colonies that were in the United States. You can see in the center of the pen there is a Space Force logo since it’s the newest, and all around are the rest of the military badges,” Daniel said.

Future Engineers will fly the award-winning student and his family to Columbus, Ohio, for a special Memorial Day ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

Daniel’s pin will be distributed to the veterans in attendance.

He said it is a privilege to honor those serving, veterans, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It means protection to us, not just to me but my family. It just makes me feel grateful,” Daniel said.