San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison for killing motorcyclist, leaving scene

A San Antonio man charged with manslaughter after fatally striking a motorcyclist was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man charged with manslaughter after fatally striking a motorcyclist was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

Daniel Campa pled guilty and accepted a plea deal for causing the death of Romero Maldonado, 61, in October 2021.

Campa fled a minor crash, drove twice the posted speed limit and ran a stop sign before he fatally struck Maldonado at North Park and North Loop roads.

Maldonado was thrown more than 90 feet away and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Surveillance footage showed that Campa was driving 60 mph on North Park Road, which has a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

Campa fled the scene and was later arrested and charged.

Before Campa was sentenced, he apologized to Maldonado family members in court.

“I’m so terribly sorry for what I’ve taken from y’all,” Campa said. “I beg you to look past my uniform and see the pain I will forever carry with me and the truth in my words.”

After sentencing, Maldonado’s son gave a victim impact statement and told Campa he forgave him and would pray for him.

Campa’s defense attorney had requested probation, but 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel handed down the 8-year sentence.

The defendant is eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

Relate: