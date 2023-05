(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman.

Carol Dennis, 64, was last seen April 9 in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Dennis suffers from medical conditions that require medications and care, SAPD said.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds

Dennis is right-handed with straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or may know her whereabouts, call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

