Authorities ID man killed in fire at downtown high-rise apartment building

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died following a fire at a downtown San Antonio high-rise apartment building has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Gilbert Dauphina, 69.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the fire at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Villa Hermosa apartments in the 300 block of N. Flores St., not far from West Travis Street.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the complex. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire as 30 people were evacuated.

SAFD said they found Dauphina suffering from smoke inhalation and he was taken to the hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

