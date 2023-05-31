Off-duty SAPD officer injured while escorting funeral procession on motorcycle

An off-duty San Antonio police officer was injured while escorting a funeral procession on his motorcycle Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was injured while escorting a funeral procession on his motorcycle Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side.

According to Sgt. William Moscoso, an SAPD spokesman, two off-duty officers on motorcycles were escorting a funeral procession in the 11000 block of Somerset Road around 10 a.m. in an area that is undergoing construction.

As the procession headed south on Somerset Road, one of the officers was moving from the rear of the procession to the front to relieve the other officer when a pickup truck heading northbound failed to yield to the officer.

The officer lost control of his motorcycle, was ejected and ended up underneath the pickup truck, Moscoso said.

The injured officer was “pretty banged up” and was taken to a hospital for a laceration to his knee and for a back injury. He was alert and talking to doctors.

Moscoso said the accident “could have been easily avoided” and serves as a good example of drivers needing to yield to emergency vehicles and being aware of their surroundings.

The driver of the pickup stopped at the scene and is being questioned by officers.

Also on KSAT.com: