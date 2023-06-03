82º

SAPD: Group of teens rob, assault 16-year-old with AR pistols in hand

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Morningview

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Four teenagers assaulted and robbed a 16-year-old while holding AR pistols, taking his jewelry, shoes, and more, said San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the robbery just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Morningview.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who told them a group of teenagers between 14 and 16 pulled up in a car and robbed him.

The teen said three were holding AR pistols during the robbery, according to SAPD.

One of the suspects even punched him in the face before the group took his jewelry, hoodie, and shoes. They then fled the scene in what was later found to be a stolen car to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E Southcross Boulevard, said police.

SAPD searched the area for the suspects but was unable to locate them.

