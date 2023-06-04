Teens were robbed during meetup to purchase PlayStation, SAPD says; 1 arrested

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Kievon Jamile Adamson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old is facing charges after two teenagers were robbed during a meetup to purchase a PlayStation game console, according to San Antonio police.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Kievon Jamile Adamson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, near Perrin Beitel.

San Antonio police said that two teenagers went to the complex to meet up with someone who they believed was selling a PlayStation. One of the victims found the PlayStation on Facebook Marketplace and asked a friend to accompany him to the meetup, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

After the victims arrived at the complex, they met with the supposed seller, who was not named in the affidavit, and Adamson in the parking lot, police said. The victims then agreed to walk to the apartment so they could test out the system before they bought it.

The affidavit states that once they reached the apartment door, the seller and Adamson pulled out weapons and demanded the victims’ property.

The victims complied out of fear, and the suspects fled, police said.

The affidavit states that another similar robbery had happened recently and that incident was being investigated by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The apartment complex was able to provide police with the names of the suspects, the affidavit added.

Adamson is also facing separate charges of criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle from an incident that happened in February. His bond is set at $100,000.

