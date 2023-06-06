KSAT viewers share photo, videos from afternoon storms

SAN ANTONIO – With the onset of afternoon rain in and around San Antonio over the last few days, residents were in for showers, sunsets and rainbows.
After lightning lit up the skies on Sunday, afternoon showers once again rolled into San Antonio on Monday. While some parts of town saw heavy downpours, sun showers were seen elsewhere. After the rain, rainbows and bright sunsets were seen across the area.
KSAT readers and viewers shared pictures and videos from the day’s weather events. You can see some of them below.
Taylor Mcclelland
The leading edge of a heavy thunderstorm late this afternoon. You can see the rain shaft on the bottom right side.
notinthecity
Rain and thunderstorm. Began 5 ish minutes ago. Outside city to the south on 35s and 1604.
Do you have some pictures or videos that you would like to share? We would love to see them. You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.
For the latest weather update, click here.
Read more: