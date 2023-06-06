85º

LIVE

Local News

KSAT viewers share photo, videos from afternoon storms

Rain chances the rest of the week remain low

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Whatever The Weather, Weather
Residents from San Antonio and the surrounding area share photos from storms on Monday. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – With the onset of afternoon rain in and around San Antonio over the last few days, residents were in for showers, sunsets and rainbows.

After lightning lit up the skies on Sunday, afternoon showers once again rolled into San Antonio on Monday. While some parts of town saw heavy downpours, sun showers were seen elsewhere. After the rain, rainbows and bright sunsets were seen across the area.

KSAT readers and viewers shared pictures and videos from the day’s weather events. You can see some of them below.

Ray V

Flying back home to SA at 2,000 ft

0
San Antonio
Rockin rod

Rain shaft that my friend Cassandra DuBose caught in lytle

0
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

The leading edge of a heavy thunderstorm late this afternoon. You can see the rain shaft on the bottom right side.

0
San Antonio
Luddeke family

Double Rainbow, New Berlin, TX

0
New Berlin
Kyle Durand

Far West Side sunset this evening.

0
San Antonio
Lizard

Scud cloud 151/Potranco

0
San Antonio
luckylu

A reminder that there is always life after the storm.

0
Bigfoot
Albert G

Potranco and 211. Beautiful sunset with the rain rolling in.

0
San Antonio
Pattilacroix33

Sunset surrounded by rain at 8:30 15 miles West of Uvalde

0
San Antonio
Chris Llamas

Storms moving along IH-37 in Atascosa County.

0
Campbellton
notinthecity

Rain and thunderstorm. Began 5 ish minutes ago. Outside city to the south on 35s and 1604.

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Lightning from the 22nd floor at the Hilton

0
San Antonio
Jason Garcia

Storm near 410/151

0
San Antonio
Kolten at KSAT

Far West Side

0
San Antonio

Do you have some pictures or videos that you would like to share? We would love to see them. You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

For the latest weather update, click here.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email