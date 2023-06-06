KSAT viewers share photo, videos from afternoon storms

Residents from San Antonio and the surrounding area share photos from storms on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO – With the onset of afternoon rain in and around San Antonio over the last few days, residents were in for showers, sunsets and rainbows.

After lightning lit up the skies on Sunday, afternoon showers once again rolled into San Antonio on Monday. While some parts of town saw heavy downpours, sun showers were seen elsewhere. After the rain, rainbows and bright sunsets were seen across the area.

KSAT readers and viewers shared pictures and videos from the day’s weather events. You can see some of them below.

Rockin rod Rain shaft that my friend Cassandra DuBose caught in lytle 7 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Taylor Mcclelland The leading edge of a heavy thunderstorm late this afternoon. You can see the rain shaft on the bottom right side. 12 hours ago 1 San Antonio

luckylu A reminder that there is always life after the storm. 16 hours ago 0 Bigfoot

Pattilacroix33 Sunset surrounded by rain at 8:30 15 miles West of Uvalde 15 hours ago 0 San Antonio

notinthecity Rain and thunderstorm. Began 5 ish minutes ago. Outside city to the south on 35s and 1604. 17 hours ago 0 San Antonio

