Woman in custody after man is stabbed during altercation on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another person has been detained after an altercation turned into a stabbing late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Houston Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and North New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a fight between a man and a woman took place in the parking lot of a Rent-A-Center and the woman stabbed the man in the arm. It’s unclear exactly what started the argument.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The woman was taken into custody by officers at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say what, if any, charges are expected to be filed.