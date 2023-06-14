Recent shootings in Southeast Side neighborhood prompt homeowner to ask for more police, community help

Residents on the Southeast Side are urging law enforcement and one another to do their part in keeping the community safe after multiple shootings.

SAN ANTONIO – Within the last 24 hours, a block of the city’s Southeast Side has seen at least two shootings, one of which was fatal.

A drive-by shooting one day and a love triangle argument the next left one man dead.

The recent string of shootings has caught the attention of Tommy Adkisson, a former Bexar County commissioner and a lifelong resident of Highland Hills who leads a neighborhood association.

“This (is a) beautiful, lovely neighborhood that I came up in,” Adkisson said.

He lives a couple of blocks away from where the recent shootings took place.

“We’ve had a few more than normal not turned -- nothing outrageous. When somebody is firing off guns in my neighborhood, I expect some action,” he said.

Adkisson said he hopes San Antonio police and city leaders will do more to keep the community safe, like adding more patrol officers.

“Somehow, we’ve allowed these punks to come in and think that they’re going to pull off whatever they’re going to do. And we need to send a message right back to them that ‘You’re in the wrong place,’” Adkisson said.

He said there are ways to help your community by joining your neighborhood association to work alongside SAFFE officers.

“They contribute to the movement by being a member, by being an attending member, and by being an officer in the organization. And that way, you can watch and see what’s going on, and you can speak up,” Adkisson said.