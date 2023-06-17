Man charged after shooting leaves 2 critically injured, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken into custody and charged in a shooting that left two people critically injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting at 2:32 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Sacramento, near Excelsior Street.

Upon arrival, officers did not find anyone but did find shell casing and damaged parked cars at the intersection.

Several minutes later, the two shooting victims, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old, were reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

SAPD says the suspect was found near the shooting scene, hiding under a truck with a gun in his possession.

He has since been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.