SAFD: Several cars engulfed in flames in North Side auto repair shop fire

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Blanco Rd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

San Antonio firefighters battled flames Sunday afternoon after an auto repair shop caught fire, spreading to multiple cars inside the shop.

It happened just before 3 p.m., Sunday, in the 2300 block of Blanco Road.

At least 17 units responded to the fire and took control within 30 minutes but stayed for a total of two hours.

Batallion Chief Mark Trevino at the scene said intense heat played a role in their response level.

“We’re really paying attention to the welfare of the fire crews because it’s so hot and it’s so humid. So we do have the ambulances out here and everybody to keep it cool,” said Trevino.

According to the business owner’s son, no injuries were reported.

SAFD is still investigating to see what caused the fire.

