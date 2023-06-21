City approves design for Hemisfair’s public, private development on Market Street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission approved the design for the 10-story residential tower and three-story retail building in the Hemisfair District on Wednesday.

Post Lake Capital Partners proposed the project in a Public/Private Partnership (P3s) with the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC.)

The residential building will feature ground-level retail facing the soon-to-open Civic Park. The adjacent three-story building will offer retail, food, and beverages with direct access to the River Walk, Civic Park, and Market Street, officials said.

“This mixed-use development brings us a step closer to our goal of re-establishing the neighborhood density that existed in the Hemisfair District before the 1968 World’s Fair,” said Andres Andujar, CEO of Hemisfair. “While we have tripled useable designated parkland at Hemisfair, we have also experienced the benefits of park-adjacent residency, including daily park activation, added passive security from eyes on the park, and financial sustainability from rent payments used for park maintenance and events.”

Hemisfair’s Master Plan was unanimously approved in 2012. It allows the district to play a critical role in the remilitarization of downtown San Antonio.

The city says the new park will feature an event lawn with a capacity for more than 10,000 people; The Springs, an acre of beautiful water features; and a connecting promenade that will link Civic Park to Yanaguana Garden.

The park will also offer various experiences while bringing economic growth, creating a vibrant urban destination for visitors and locals alike, officials said.

“We are grateful to the City of San Antonio and our partners at Post Lake Capital for joining in the community vision to create one of the ‘World’s Great Public Places,’” Andujar said.