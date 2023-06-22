86º

Family displaced after lightning strikes East Side home, SAFD says

Fire happened just before 7:20 pm. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Barton Rock Ln.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A family is displaced after their East Side home caught fire following a lightning strike, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, in the 6600 block of Barton Rock Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of the two-story home.

With the help of several other fire departments, firefighters were able to get control quickly without overworking themselves in the extreme heat.

Power was shut off to the home as a precautionary measure.

SAFD said the homeowner, who was there when the fire broke out, thought the strike was simply a power outage and went outside to check on the neighborhood. That’s when they saw the fire and debris falling from the roof.

The home suffered extensive damage and it will require renovations to be liveable again. SAFD estimated the damage to be about $85,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced homeowner.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

