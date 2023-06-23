Man in critical condition after being shot just west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being shot just west of downtown late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Colorado Street, not far from Leal Street and West Martin Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his backside.

Police said at this time, they do not have much to go on, as they have very little suspect information. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.